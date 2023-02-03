PSD: Ultimate goal of solidarity tax is to support measures for reducing labor taxation

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) conveyed, on Friday, that the final goal of the solidarity tax is to support the measures to reduce labor taxation, especially for employees with low or medium income, as well as the education system that prepares the future workforce.

"In a difficult period from an economic point of view, even large companies that paid taxes of less than 1% of their turnover should pay at least this share to support the increase in the income of the employees who contribute the most to the development of Romania. This is the principle of solidarity, which should be promoted by all political parties in order to maintain in Romania this productive work force, so important for the national economy," says a PSD press release, sent to AGERPRES.

According to the social democrats, "the National Liberal Party (PNL) must decide if it wants to be with these hard-working employees", who contribute "substantially" to the economic growth, but who were strongly affected by the price increase, in the global inflationary context.

"It is a populist exaggeration to say that such an approach would suffocate the business environment and increase final prices, since the vast majority of Romanian companies that declare their profits in real terms already pay at least an equivalent tax with 1% of their income, without having higher prices than the others," the press release states.

On Thursday, PSD requested PNL to define its position regarding the solidarity tax applicable to companies with high and very high revenues.

The liberals responded, through a press release, that they do not support the increase or the introduction of new taxes, and a 1% surcharge applied to all companies will lead to "a generalized explosion" of prices.