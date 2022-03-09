PSD urges PNL's Citu to ask energy minister to urgently present energy price regulations

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) believes that the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, should ask his party colleague leading the Ministry of Energy to urgently present the draft emergency ordinance halting increases in prices on the Romanian energy market.

"PSD agrees with PNL national leader Florin Citu that Romania needs a strong economy in order to be able to face the challenges generated by the war in Ukraine. Thus, we have to act on the main causes, namely the hikes in electricity and natural gas prices, which have the strongest negative impact on the national economy. That is why PSD is telling the PNL national chairman that he must ask his party colleague leading the Ministry of Energy to urgently present the draft emergency ordinance halting rising prices nationwide on the local energy market. Passing this piece of legislation is essential to the consolidation of the national economy," reads a PSD press statement released on Wednesday.

According to PSD, the European Union has already agreed that member states should adopt regulations for the energy and natural gas market.

"Therefore, there are no obstacles to firm intervention in the field of energy in order to protect the national economy and household consumers. PSD wants to point out that weeks ago it came out with solutions to combat rising energy and natural gas prices, and many of them have been agreed at the level of the government and the governing coalition. So, it is important that the Liberal partners present, as a matter of urgency, a piece of legislation for the implementation of these solutions."