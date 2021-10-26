PSD's Ciolacu: Absolutely all options are under consideration

National chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, about the formation of a new government, that "absolutely all options are under consideration."

Asked at the PSD headquarters if he rules out support for a minority government or PSD coming to rule, Ciolacu said: "Let's wait until we get there. Absolutely all options are under consideration."

He added that National Liberal Party (PNL) national leader Florin Citu, "forgets" that he cannot negotiate with PSD, "because there is an internal decision of his party that they cannot negotiate with PSD."