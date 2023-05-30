PSD's Ciolacu after talks with unions of healthcare workers agrees to respond to most of their demands.

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that he and Health Minister Alexandru Rafila talked with representatives of unions of healthcare workers and they agreed to respond to the majority of their requests, told Agerpres.

"As I said, we stopped any political negotiations until the social problems in the country are solved. Today, I had talks with representatives of unions of healthcare workers, together with minister Alexandru Rafila. The employees of the healthcare system are the ones who were on the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while others were smoking and drinking in the government. Therefore, respect for them must also be translated into facts. We agreed today to respond to the majority of their requests. All wages in the healthcare system will be brought in line with the pay scale in the uniform public pay law. All the job openings in the healthcare system will be made available. Vacation vouchers will be granted to all healthcare workers," Ciolacu wrote on social media.

He added that the future pay law will solve "all current inequities."

"This is a first step in the right direction. I am determined to continue the same type of dialogue, with solutions on the table, in the coming days with leaders of education, transport and the police trade unions. I am convinced that together we will be able to offer consistent solutions that will settle as efficiently as possible the discontents now manifesting in society," said Ciolacu.