PSD's Ciolacu: As statesman, snap elections are out of the question, Romania needs stability

PSD
Marcel Ciolacu

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said that, from a statesman's perspective, he rules out snap elections, because Romania needs stability.

Asked in Parliament whether the ruling coalition had discussed the possibility of snap elections, Ciolacu said on Tuesday that as a politician he did not rule out any option.

"As a politician, I never rule out any option. As a statesman, as far as I am concerned snap elections are out of the question, because Romania needs stability, we are in a regional security crisis and I don't think that Romania, Europe and the strategic partnership we have with the United States can afford at present snap elections or other political crises in Romania. Look at what is happening in the surrounding countries," the PSD leader said.

Asked when the repeal of special pensions in the Chamber of Deputies would be approved, he said: "In due course". AGERPRES

