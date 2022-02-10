PSD's Ciolacu: Energy crisis, priority for Government

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared that he had a meeting with PM Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday, as well as with the leaders of the governing coalition, in order to try to solve the energy crisis, which represents a priority for the current Government.

"I had a meeting with the PM, in his office, along with other chairpersons of the coalition and parties' secretaries general, a meeting to see where we are with solutions regarding this energy crisis. In my opinion, as well as in the opinion of Mister Citu and the PM, the number one priority for this governing is the energy crisis, which the Government needs to come up with the best solutions to, as quickly as possible," Marcel Ciolacu told private TV broadcaster Romania TV on Wednesday evening.

He also said that the Government, in a future session, would make a proposition regarding the energy bills for January, and then the situation to be resolved for the months of February and March. Later there will be other talks and proposals for the following period, starting with April.