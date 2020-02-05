PSD's Ciolacu: Fall of Orban government, a very big step for Romania's democracy

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Wednesday that the adoption of the censure motion is "a very big step for Romania's democracy", especially the wellbeing of Romanians.

"The Orban Government fell. It's my opinion that it's a very big step for Romania's democracy, especially the wellbeing of Romanians. It was a mobilization as never seen before. Something like this didn't happen before, for a motion to pass with such a score. I am glad, it means that many colleagues woke up. I didn't manage to mobilize them as well as Mr. Orban did," said Ciolacu at the Palace of the Parliament, after the vote on the censure motion.He added that in this moment there is a political crisis triggered by Ludovic Orban and the National Liberal Party (PNL)."We are waiting to be called to Cotroceni (Palace, ed. n.) by the President. I will have a discussion with Victor Ponta (Pro Romania's leader, ed. n.) regarding a Prime Minister proposal, so that we have a common proposal. We do not have the issue of creating a majority, we did not create this crisis. Today I had a single discussion with Mr. Ponta and we agreed to go with a common proposal in what regards the Prime Minister," said Ciolacu.He mentioned that he will never vote for another Orban Government.

AGERPRES