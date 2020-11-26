 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: I will call joint sitting when PNL, USR unblock Senate's activity

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, also chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), stated on Thursday that he will summon a joint plenum of Parliament on the issue of special pensions "when the PNL [National Liberal Party] and USR [Save Romania Union] unblock the activity of the Senate" because they don't want to double children's allowances.

He claims that his resignation from the Legislative "is not a gesture for image."

"I've done the same gesture in 2016, too. I, personally, and no one in my family will receive special pensions and are benefiting at this moment. I said I will convoke, categorically, with my colleagues, a joint sitting, if the PNL and USR unblock the activity of the Senate after nearly a month. There is no activity in the Senate, all parliamentary activity in Romania at this time is only in the Chamber of Deputies on the laws that the Chamber of Deputies has as decisional chamber. Why haven't they unblocked for a month? Because we have the law to double children's allowances. And I believe it's fair, if the special pensions are waived, the money should go towards doubling allowances. (...) The children of Romania need these allowances, But, to put everyone at ease, we will not finish this mandate until we close this subject. (...) But I also want to resolve the issue of children's allowances," said Ciolacu in a debate with journalists.

He mentioned that he has discussed "with other party leaders," whom he told what his condition is. "I expect an answer from them," Ciolacu added.

