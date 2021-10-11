PSD's Ciolacu: If a majority decides, we will go to early elections, regardless what Romania's president wants

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared on Monday that if a parliamentary majority decides to go to early elections, then they will go to early elections, regardless what Romania's president wants, explaining that the majority "will slam governments one after another".

"Democracy functions on majorities. If a majority decides that we will go to early elections, then we will go to early elections, regardless whether Romania's president wants to or not. He cannot stop a majority that will slam governments one after another. Even better, we are entering the logic which I told you about. If a majority that wants early elections, makes a political agreement, a Government of specialists comes along, after which that Government resigns and we are entering the logic of early elections. Only those that signed the agreement can change their mind. I am speaking about Romania's president, not Zeus. So, if you are a god you are not obeying a majority. I believe that Romania's president has some constitutional prerogatives which he should respect, just as we respect them," Marcel Ciolacu said, in a press conference at the end of consultations with president Klaus Iohannis.

Regarding the statement of interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, according to whom liberals are not discussing with USR (Save Romania Union) in order to vote for the motion and if, under these conditions, PSD is willing to negotiate with PNL (National Liberal Party) for a minority Government or for entering governing in a PSD-PNL formula, Ciolacu specified: "These problems are PNL and USR's problems, not PSD's".

"Romania needs a stable Government, with a majority in the Romanian Parliament. Experiences with a minority Government, in a situation with four major crises, I don't believe Romania can have. So, this is out of the question," Ciolacu highlighted, mentioning that at this moment PSD is not having discussions for entering the Government alongside another political formation.