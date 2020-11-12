 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: Iohannis, Orban lost virus fight, but continue to sweep trash under rug

captura Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban 'have lost the fight against the virus, but continue to serenely sweep the trash under the rug", according to AGERPRES.

"Iohannis and Orban lost the fight against the virus, but they continue to serenely sweep the trash under the rug. The day that Romania counts again over 10,000 cases and a record number of patients in ICU, the President and Prime Minister tell Romanians that the measures to contain the virus, at night in parks or the sidewalks in front of markets, where they threw out producers, are giving out - behold! - results. Iohannis and Orban are completely torn from reality! What results!? That city after city is breaking down helplessly against the virus," said Ciolacu in a Facebook post.

He added that mayors in towns that are hotspots "are desperately calling for help."

"There's no medicine in hospitals. People are dying waiting for a bed in the ICU. Tests are not being done as they should. And for all this the President of Romania says that only 'suboptimal' communication is to blame. No! Your irresponsible and unbearable 'sub-humanity' is to blame! For a handful of votes, you know-nothings! You'll get what you deserve on December 6," he emphasized.

