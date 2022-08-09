PSD's Ciolacu on HlthMin Rafila: He has to work better with the communication team or replace it

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the announcement of the Health Minister Alexandru Rafila regarding the potassium iodide pills was not "well presented and argued" and that the minister should work better with his communication team or replace it.

Asked, at the Parliament House, for an opinion on Rafila's recent announcement on the distribution of the potassium iodide pills, Ciolacu said: "I think it was not well presented and argued, but Mr Rafila came out with a warning notice - let's not get crowded in case a catastrophe happens in Ukraine. It was not a bad intention of the minister. My opinion is that he needs to work better with the communication team he has at the ministry or replace it, because there is no shame when you change something that doesn't work."

The system for the distribution of the potassium iodide pills is perfectly functional, Rafila said on Monday.

"The distribution of the potassium iodide pills is perfectly functional. I am urging everyone, all people up to the age of 40, to go to their family physicians as soon as possible to get a prescription, and there are 2,500 pharmacies all over country where they can pick up these pills for free. The lists can be found at the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Public Health. It is a perfectly functional system. It is important that people use the system that we have managed to put in place," Rafila said after touring the Floreasca Emergency Hospital in Bucharest.

He added that it is possible that, as things get tense in Ukraine, the demand for potassium iodide pills will increase.

"As things get tense in Ukraine, it is possible that the demand will increase, but family physicians have to issue prescriptions to the patients who have the right to receive potassium iodide pills," said the minister. AGERPRES