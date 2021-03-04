PSD's Ciolacu on multiple voting in Parliament: We need to change the law

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday stated that the parliamentary group of this party will have a meeting where they are going to discuss the situation of those who voted "with two hands" the budget law and to decide how to sanction them. He also added that in order to prevent such situations from ever happening again the law needs to be modified, according to AGERPRES.

"I saw what happened, it was a case like this. We will discuss it at our group's meeting. You know very well that such things do happen, a colleague leaving to grab a coffee sort of thing... We need to modify the law. The same thing happened before to the PNL (National Liberal Party) and the USR (Save Romania Union). How can we stop it? Through sanctions. We need to modify the Regulation of the chambers," Ciolacu told Digi24 private television broadcaster when asked what will happen with the PSD MPs who voted instead of their colleagues who weren't in the room at the meeting where the MPs voted on the 2021 budget law.

Also, when asked if he thought multiple voting was a mistake, Ciolacu said: "Definitely. It's a mistake. I for one, every time I have an emergency and I cannot attend a vote, I take my card with me, I put it in my pocket, I leave, I come back, I use my card. We will discuss these cases in the group. (...) I believe that forcing those votes was a gratuitous gesture, a reflex."