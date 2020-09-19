 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Ciolacu: People should go vote on 27 September, regardless of their options

Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu deems that the most important thing is for the citizens to go vote on 27 September, regardless of their political options, to elect the most appropriate local representatives.

"The elected must be representative for your localities and not least for the Pitesti County Council and City Hall," on Saturday said Ciolacu, in southern Pitesti, at a press conference.

He voiced his confidence in the PSD candidates for the positions of president of Arges County Council and Pitesti City Mayor, Ion Minzana and Cristian Gentea, respectively.

"They categorically make a team, they understand each other on the go, they are already talking of joint projects, they are aware of the counties, people's problems. (...) They do very little politics, and their discussions (...) are not political, but administrative discussions. (...) Arges is on good hands and on its right way now," the PSD leader added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.