PSD's Ciolacu: People should go vote on 27 September, regardless of their options

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu deems that the most important thing is for the citizens to go vote on 27 September, regardless of their political options, to elect the most appropriate local representatives.

"The elected must be representative for your localities and not least for the Pitesti County Council and City Hall," on Saturday said Ciolacu, in southern Pitesti, at a press conference.

He voiced his confidence in the PSD candidates for the positions of president of Arges County Council and Pitesti City Mayor, Ion Minzana and Cristian Gentea, respectively.

"They categorically make a team, they understand each other on the go, they are already talking of joint projects, they are aware of the counties, people's problems. (...) They do very little politics, and their discussions (...) are not political, but administrative discussions. (...) Arges is on good hands and on its right way now," the PSD leader added.