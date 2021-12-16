PSD's Ciolacu: PM and Gov't determined to take measures to stop tax evasion

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Government he runs, as well as the political leaders that compose the current governing coalition are decided to take the measures proposed to stop tax evasion, considering "that living like this in Romania can't continue," said the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday evening, at private broadcaster Romania TV.

"What I can tell you exactly is that by April 1, everything meaning excisable products, and we're speaking here of alcohol, mineral resources, tobacco, fruit&veg, fuel, everything will take place, the activity will take place with electronic bills and electronic approvals, which will close automatically only in the ANAF [National Tax Administration Agency]. Truthfully, I will have to get double SPP [Protection and Guard Service; responsible for officials' security], but not only myself, as well as the Prime Minister. I tell you that Nicolae Ciuca and the current Government and the leader of the other parties that compose this coalition are determined to implement these measures. I will give you a single example: Hungary had a level of 33% of failed collections on VAT. It reduced that, through the freight radar, to 5 pct. Why should I constantly say that I'm out of money? 80% of of pensions in Romania are under 2,000 RON. Why say you don't have money instead of having an efficient government - and an efficient government is collecting everything that belongs to Romanians," said CIolacu.

The PSD leader believes that a level of tax evasion of 12 pct cannot continue.

"Living like this in Romania can't continue. (...) It's a political decision and will be carried out. I see a determination in absolutely all political stakeholders which form this coalition, at this time, starting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of FInance," said Ciolacu.

Marcel Ciolacu also made reference to the measures which are meant to stop wastefulness in public spending and spoke of reorganization in ministries, which do not need to imply reductions in personnel.

"There are dozens of measures that ministers may implement to have the ministries be more functional," said Ciolacu, adding that "with the same people in the same systems, you should know we won't succeed."