PSD's Ciolacu: PM Citu uses Romanians money to buy delegates' votes in PNL congress

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Tuesday evening, that Prime Minister Florin Citu is using the money to be allotted in the budget revision to "buy" delegates' votes for the National Liberal Party (PNL) congress.

"They confuse this money with the money to use in an electoral battle within the PNL. It's obvious it's also illegal, it's abusive and totally immoral to do such a thing. We were used to things from Mr. Orban, who used certain budget revisions or Government decisions to allot money to PNL mayors as bribes, in order to obtain the votes of Romanians. Now, it's the next level. Prime Minister Citu, who is fighting Mr. Orban, is using the Romanians' money to buy votes from the delegates in the congress," said Marcel Ciolacu, at private broadcaster Romania TV.

He believes that President Klaus Iohannis should end this situation."We realize what situation they brought us in, ultimately, I don't even know, they're like clowns. When you see them with bodyguards at meetings, splashing water on each other, the bodyguards didn't recognize Orban. Where has Romania gone? From a circus and a desire of a country president, that of Mr. Iohannis, to have his own government. I don't understand why he does not intervene and say: I was wrong and this cannot go on like this," the PSD leader said.