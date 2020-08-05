PSD's Ciolacu: PNL is trying to get hold of mayors; we will file a complaint

The interim president of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday stated that the Social Democrats will file a criminal complaint with the DNA (National Anticorruption Directorate) against all PNL (National Liberal Party) representatives from the Government and from the territory who "turned the state institutions into the heaven of crime."

"There is no money for masks, there is no money for child allowances, there is no money for pensions. But there is money for political bribes," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He added that the PNL "brings mayors to Bucharest" or promises them all kinds of projects and money, in exchange for the "holy adherence to the state-party PNL.""Whoever does not give up is threatened and blackmailed! The PNL is not able to convince the people, that is why they are trying to take by force those who have shown they have done something for their communities. I tell all PSD mayors to resist the pressure. (...) PSD will file a criminal complaint with the DNA today against all the PNL representatives from the Government and nationwide, who have turned the state institutions into the heaven of crime! I ask the criminal investigation bodies to solve this case quickly!," added Ciolacu.