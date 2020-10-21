PSD's Ciolacu: President Iohannis still doesn't have any proposal to make

PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Wednesday stated, after the press conference held by President Iohannis, that the latter still didn't come with any proposal of a measure to combat the pandemic.

"President Iohannis still has no proposal to make to combat the pandemic! Nothing! Zero! We have almost 5,000 people who got infected - Elections... Record number of people admitted to ICU - Elections... Schools are closed - They are going to open them for the elections... HoReCa sector is on the verge of collapse - Elections... Hundreds of jobs are lost - Elections...," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.He added that PSD has both the solutions and the people "prepared to regain control of the pandemic.""From the very first day! Because we can all see that without health we cannot speak of jobs or of education or of protecting the living standard," he mentioned.