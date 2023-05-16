PSD's Ciolacu: PSD's CPN mandates party leadership to reduce number of ministries,state secretaries,government agencies

The National Political Council (CPN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) mandated on Tuesday the party leadership to ask the cut down of the number of ministries at negotiations for the future government, as well as a reduction in the number of secretaries of state and a reduction in the number of government agencies, PSD Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced.

"We had a National Political Council, it is possible that we will have a National Political Council meeting this week and next week. Today, the party leadership received a vote on the mandate with which to go to the negotiations within the coalition, both regarding the number of ministries, the number of secretaries of state and the approach to the composition of the future government, as well as on the main lines that we, the PSD, consider to be included in the future government programme. We started from a correct approach, (...) that is why all the negotiations we are to carry out with the other co-chairs making up this coalition will be primarily focused on the people who will take these offices, namely ministers in Romania's Government. (...) Today, my colleagues gave a mandate to reduce the number of ministries in the future government, to reduce the number of secretaries of state and to reduce the number of government agencies," Ciolacu stated at the Palace of Parliament.

He also mentioned the PSD priorities in the government programme.

"As priorities in the government programme, we believe that the biggest challenges are reducing inflation, increasing purchasing power - and we would like to reach by the end of the year a growth of 82pct, which is the EU average, now at 77pct, increasing investments. If this year we came in the budget with investments of 7.2pct, we would like the budget for next year to reach the 10pct target for investment from the GDP and investment and aid schemes in the area of food production and construction products, so that we can try to reduce the trade balance deficit that has grown a lot in the last period," Ciolacu explained. AGERPRES