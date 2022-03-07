PSD's Ciolacu: Romania has no reason to enter in armed conflict with Russia

Romania has no reason to enter in an armed conflict with Russia and will never enter such a conflict, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

"We all know what is going on in Ukraine and I am absolutely convinced that what Vladimir Putin is doing and what he is instigating his people to do is unacceptable in 2022," Ciolacu said, at PSD headquarters.

In regards to regulating a crisis situation by the Government, he showed that "he is aware, as it is normal," and will have a talk with the Prime Minister on Monday.

In the context of this conflict, the PSD leader said the whole of Europe will be economically affected.

"The whole of Europe and the entire globe, but mostly the whole of Europe and it is normal for the countries closest to be affected the most. I am certain that we will find the best solutions to overcome this crisis," the PSD leader explained.

Marcel Ciolacu does not believe in the possibility of Romania running out of gas.

"No, at this moment, we have not the slightest problem, and we have one year to fix and prepare for the coming year. (...) Our dependency on Russia, I believe, is the smallest one in Europe, 10%," he added.