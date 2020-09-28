PSD's Ciolacu: Romania needs a strong left-wing party with vision, modern, adapted to new requirements

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) succeeded in a short time and through a reconstruction program to go from a score of 20 pct to over 30 pct, social democrats president Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

"The results of yesterday (Sunday, ed. n.)'s vote show us that the PSD is on the right track. The PSD will continue to present and propose concrete solutions and projects for citizens. Romania needs an alternative to what it is now for democracy in Romania, it needs a strong left-wing party with vision, modern and adapted to the new requirements of the moment. The PSD succeeded in a short time and through a reconstruction program to go from a score of 20 pct to a score of over 30 pct. At the moment, the PSD has the largest number of county councils and the largest number of elected mayors. People who have been in public office for too long, whether they were from the PSD or the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.), have been sanctioned by Romanians," Ciolacu said in a press conference held at PSD headquarters.