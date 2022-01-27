PSD's Ciolacu: Ruling coalition should put behind politically driven statements and flouncing around

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday that the governing coalition must put behind politically driven statements and flouncing around, because the Romanians expect it to deliver a concrete and serious job.

Asked at the Palace of Parliament how coalition talks on the regulation of the energy market are going given the contradictory public statements made on this subject by the Liberal leader, Ciolacu said: "Let's just close the subject, because I've seen such discussions resurface whenever there is a coalition meeting. I talk to the Prime Minister at least two or three times a day, and it seems fair to me to do this. Sometimes, depending on my and the Prime Minister's schedule, we also meet face to face. I discussed these things with the Prime Minister. Let's put behind politically driven statements and flouncing around. The Romanians expect concrete and serious things from us. At this moment, apart from the pandemic, Romania is also struggling with a major energy crisis that will affect the entire economy if the government is not efficient. I'm unimpressed and don't care about such statements and attempts to move the talks to another area."

Ciolacu pointed out that the government has started to effectively "deliver" in the short and medium term.

"I'd say that at this moment we are out of the stopgap work style where the state and the government intervened punctually whenever there was a fire, we have already entered an area of short and medium term predictability of the talks," he said, Agerpres informs.