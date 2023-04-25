PSD's Ciolacu says taxation fairer way to tackle high income of public employees.

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the governing coalition have two options to tackle the high income of some public employees: banning simultaneously drawing a wage and a state pension or additional taxation of the income that exceeds the gross salary of the country's president, noting that in his opinion taxation is the fairer approach, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu was asked what the coalition decided in connection with the high income of some public employees and simultaneously drawing a wage and a state pension in the public sector.

"There are two fundamental rights provided for in the Constitution - the right to work and the right to a pension. The legislator cannot intervene to take away one of these rights from anyone; under no circumstances in the ordinance could we regulate simultaneously drawing a wage and a state pension, which is possible only through law. There have been discussions regarding the constitutionality of such an approach. Then we discussed several options. From my point of view, there are cases where public pay and state pension can be drawn simultanesoulsy, such as when you draw a pension of 2,000 lei and you are also are a security officer at a city hall. I cannot take away that man's right to work or to draw a pension and a salary so that he covers the bare necessities for his family. We are talking about getting a salary and a special pension at the same time. We are only talking about the public sector. At that moment, when you exceed, for example, the gross pay of the president, which is approximately 25,000 lei, it is normal to come up -- if it is constitutional -- with additional taxation, because there are two incomes from the public sector," the PSD leader said at Parliament Palace.