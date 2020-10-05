PSD's Ciolacu says vote on bill postponing general election depends on COVID-19 pandemic developments

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said a possible decision by the Social Democrats to vote on a legislative proposal to postpone this year's general election will depend on the developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked if PSD will support the legislative proposal of independent MP Adrian Dohotaru to postpone the general election, Ciolacu said that the decision will depend on the "management of the pandemic"."We will see at that time, depending on how the pandemic has developed. It is not PSD to postpone the election. If we have 4,000 infections a day, I think a vote in Parliament to postpone the election will be legitimate(...). Currently the matter is not up for a vote. We will see how the pandemic develops. (...) The bill should be voted on by several political forces to pass through Parliament (...) At the moment, we have an infection rate of 25% . It is not PSD postponing the election. PSD is preparing for the election to be held on December 6. If the Government manages pandemic just as catastrophically, postponing the election can be likely," Ciolacu said on Monday after a meeting of the PSD National Political Council.Non-affiliated MP Adrian Dohotaru announced having lodged a bill with the Senate on Friday suggesting the postponement of the general election to March 14, 2021.The legislative proposal entered the legislative circuit, having been sent by the Senate's Standing Bureau to the Government, the Legislative Council and the Economic and Social Council for approval, interim Chairman of the Senate Robert Cazanciuc said on Monday.