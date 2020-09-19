PSD's Ciolacu: Signed with Pro Romania's Ponta an agreement for county, local councils majorities

The social-democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu announces on Saturday he has signed with the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta a post-electoral agreement based on which the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and Pro Romania will be able to make up majorities in the local and county councils, following the 27 September local elections.

"It is for the first time, in past 30 years, when the decision was made for each organisation have their local alliances by themselves. A few days ago, indeed I have signed with Victor Ponta an agreement to making majorities at the county, local councils' level, a sort of post-electoral accord. And you've seen the decision of the National Political Committee to run alone for the legislative elections on 6 December, in a way like the decision of Gabriela Firea to run by herself, with no political arrangements the citizens sometimes do not understand, for the Bucharest City Hall," Ciolacu said on Saturday in southern Pitesti, at a press conference.