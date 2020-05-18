PSD's Ciolacu: We don't go on recess but have extraordinary parliament sessions both in July, August

The acting president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening, on the private television station Romania TV, that he talked with the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, as well as with that of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, for Parliament not go on recess but work in extraordinary sessions both in July and in August.

He also specified that PSD wants to submit a motion of censure, but not during the state of alert period.

"PSD alone does not have the necessary votes to overthrow the Government. With an alliance, both with ALDE and Pro Romania (...) a motion of censure can be submitted. Definitely we want to submit a motion of censure, that is also the purpose of the Opposition. I am not a supporter of lodging motions of censure for the sake of lodging them," Ciolacu said.

The interim PSD leader reiterated the option for a national union government.