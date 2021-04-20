PSD's Ciolacu: We have a crisis of political immaturity

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday night that there is a "crisis of political immaturity" within the governing coalition.

"We have a crisis of political immaturity (within the governing coalition, ed. n), it is obvious, the lack of statesmen and I see this tonight, all discussions are around this coalition. We are talking here about the Romanian Government, not the coalition, regardless of how it is, the coalition of death, of disaster, of the underdog. That is when the artisan of this coalition, meaning Mr. Iohannis, has broken the spirit of the Constitution and gathered people that have no connection with each other. I believe that the only ties are the tricks and filling these positions, because they are fighting for interests and for what they have to share," Ciolacu said for the public TV broadcaster TVR1.

In his opinion, president Klaus Iohannis is not involved in this crisis because "he is ashamed".

The PSD chairman mentioned that the leaders of the governing coalition "made a deal tonight", but continue the game "in order to feed the party's internal".