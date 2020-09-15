PSD's Ciolacu: We propose Standing Bureaus of Parliament to hold joint sitting to discuss budget revision

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that the Social Democratic MPs will propose next Wednesday the Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament to hold a joint plenary sitting in which to discuss the budget revision.

"Today we had a National Political Council, we discussed the legislative priorities. (...) On Wednesday we will propose to the Joint Standing Bureaus [ed.n. - of Parliament] to hold a joint plenary sitting and to discuss about the budget revision where we will propose the change that the increase of the pensions not be 14%, that it should still be 40% as written in the law.We will also propose to allocate an amount to the Start-up Nation, because this project and the people who accessed this project have been forgotten by the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government. And last but not least, a direct, cross-party balancing towards the local authorities, the county councils and the town halls of the county seat, because through the GD issued by Prime Minister Orban he first took care of the electoral bribe and the mayors he bought from PSD, allocating 60 million lei to them, and for the town halls of the county seat, no mayoralty under the PSD administration received any money. All the money was directed to the administrations led by PNL," Ciolacu told on Tuesday a press conference held at the end of the meeting of the PSD National Political Council.He added that, from the information he has, the above mentioned government decision was proposed to the Prime Minister by the Minister of Development, Ion Stefan."It is for the first time in Romania when something like this has happened. We will look into the document based on which this government decision was issued, from our information it was forwarded by the famous Minister 'Beam' [ed.n. - derogatory nickname given to Minister Ion Stefan] to the Prime Minister. We will attack this decision in an administrative appeal, we have this right and we hope that justice will be done. Never, no government, regardless of its political color, has ever dared do something like this. I think that if a PSD prime minister or a development minister would have dared such a thing they would have been arrested during the Government meeting. It is unacceptable and totally illegal what the Romanian Government has done with these direct allocations by a one-of-a-kind government decision in Romania," he said.Ciolacu mentioned that on Monday the Senate will introduce on the agenda the PSD bill on the incentive for teachers."PSD considers that at this moment the teachers are on the front line, as well as the medics. It is an incentive identical to that of the physicians, of 500 euros. The bill will be taken over on Tuesday at the Chamber of Deputies and will go through the final vote, and it remains to be sent for promulgation and we will see whether the president of Romania will also attack this law at CCR [the Constituitional Court of Romania] or not," Ciolacu also showed.