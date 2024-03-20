Subscription modal logo Premium

PSD's Ciolacu: We will have a project for Romania, if Romanians vote for our joint projects

ciolacu piedone

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that if Romanians vote for the joint PSD National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for Bucharest City Hall and for the joint ticket in the European Parliament election, the two parties will then come up with a joint project for Romania.

Ciolacu was asked at the Parliament House whether the joint ticket of PSD and PNL for the European Parliament election and the common candidate for Bucharest City Hall could be signals that the two parties could support the same candidate, maybe even independently, for the presidential elections.

"We've came up with a project for Bucharest, we've came together with a project for Europe, we have a coherent governing coalition and if Romanians vote for these two projects, I am firmly convinced that we will come up with a project for Romania," Ciolacu said.

PNL national leader Nicolae Ciuca said that the answer to that question will come two weeks after the June 9 elections.

"If we were to elect the mayor of Bucharest in two weeks' time, give us two weeks after June 10 and we will come up with the answer to the question," Ciuca said.

