 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Ciolacu:We'll vote for stable gov't in Romania; no longer talking about a person, but a gov't

PSD
Marcel Ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Friday said that the Social-Democrats would vote for a stable government in Romania and that at the current moment discussions on the person leading this government are no longer relevant.

Asked if the PSD would vote for a government led by Ludovic Orban, Chamber Speaker Ciolacu said: "We'll vote for a stable government in Romania. We are no longer talking about the person, we are talking about a government."

He added that Parliament's plenary meeting for investiture can be organised.

Asked if this meeting can also take place without the Liberals, as the PNL leaders have entered isolation because of a coronavirus case, Ciolacu said yes.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.