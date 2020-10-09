PSD's Dan Tudorache: I didn't lose elections, I was thieved

The chairman of the District 1 branch of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Dan Tudorache, believes he did not lose the local elections, but "was thieved", according to Agerpres.

"I can say I was thieved, I can't say that I've lost. I was thieved, so there's a difference," said Tudorache at the central headquarters of the PSD, where there is a meeting of the party's leadership with the Bucharest branch of the PSD.

He added that his complains were not taken into account because they were deemed late.

"So, they did not note that there wasn't an issue, but that I submitted them late. How could I submit them on the 29th, when the actions took place on the 30th?! (...) It seems to me that it was obvious thievery and I don't believe I lost, but I was thieved," Tudorache said.