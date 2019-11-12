PSD's Dancila: Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa, excluded from PSD

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted in favor of the exclusion of Ana Birchall [former Minister of Foreign Affairs] and Cozmin Gusa from the party, on Tuesday, the president of the PSD, Viorica Dancila has announced.

She said that the party also voted to exclude the MPs who supported the Orban Government's investiture.

Dancila said that she personally abstained from voting on Gusa's exclusion, but that the PSD members were "very unhappy with his attitude" and the way he related to the PSD.