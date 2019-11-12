 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Dancila: Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa, excluded from PSD

anabirchall.ro
Ana Birchall

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted in favor of the exclusion of Ana Birchall [former Minister of Foreign Affairs] and Cozmin Gusa from the party, on Tuesday, the president of the PSD, Viorica Dancila has announced.

She said that the party also voted to exclude the MPs who supported the Orban Government's investiture.

Dancila said that she personally abstained from voting on Gusa's exclusion, but that the PSD members were "very unhappy with his attitude" and the way he related to the PSD.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.