PSD's Fifor: Report regarding August 10, 2018 protest, declassified since January 31, 2019

Secretary general of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Mihai Fifor, stated that the report regarding the intervention of the law enforcement structures at the August 10, 2018 protest was declassified since January 31, 2019, and the document is still "not public" for citizens.

"The report of the August 10, 2018 protest that was 'declassified' today by Minister Marcel Vela was declassified ever since January 31, 2019, and the MAI [Internal Affairs Ministry] established that 90 pct of this document did not have a secret character. The rest of 10 pct depended exclusively on other institutions. So, today, Minister Vela didn't declassify anything. The other institutions only gave notice for the rest of the 10 pct. The legitimate question is why those other institutions decided to do this exactly now, between the two rounds of the (presidential, ed. n.) elections," wrote Fifor, on Thursday, on Facebook.

He stated that the report is still "not public" for citizens.

"For citizens, the report is just as it was until now: not public. And the PNL [National Liberal Party] knew beforehand that the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, ed. n.) cannot make it public because it is 'evidence' in the current criminal investigation. Thus, what we saw today was just a masquerade! A big electoral hoax, the only purpose of which was to bring back to the collective memory an emotion, that would cover up Iohannis running away from a debate in which he'd have to account for the non-performance of his mandate!" Mihai Fifor added.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, announced that the report on the events of August 10, 2018 was declassified and sent to the DIICOT, in order to be used in the investigation that is taking place following complaints submitted by persons involved.

Vela mentioned on Thursday morning that the final notice was received from one of the institutions involved, and a committee in the MAI decided to declassify the document.