PSD's Firea: Elections were rigged in Bucharest

Incumbent general Mayor of the Capital City Gabriela Firea claims elections in Bucharest were rigged, as there were "very many irregularities" discovered.

"Elections in Bucharest were rigged! PM Orban - the grave-digger of PNL (National Liberal Party), and Plicusor [untranslatable pun, Plicusor would mean "a small envelope" if translated into English, while the spelling is close in Romanian to Nicusor, the real name of Gabriela Firea's counter-candidate to the general mayor - editor's note] - the friend of the Dog. We also found very many irregularities! So why do they approve the count of the votes?," Firea wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.The PSD candidate to the office of mayor of district 1 of Bucharest, Dan Tudorache, went to the Electoral Bureau of district 1 and asked for the votes to be counted again in this administrative-territorial area.Many supporters showed up in front of the building of the Electoral Bureau of district 1 to support him in this endeavour to have the votes counted again.