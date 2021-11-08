 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Grindeanu: PSD decides to start negotiations with PNL, UDMR, minorities for new gov't

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Sorin Grindeanu

The National Political Bureau of PSD (Social Democratic Party) has decided to start negotiations with PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) and the minorities for creating a new government, the first deputy chair of the Social Democrats, Sorin Grindeanu, informed on Monday.

He added that they haven't discussed any political offices at the meeting of the PSD leadership.

Among the measures to be proposed by the PSD for the governing programme there will me massive testing and vaccination, restoring faith in authorities and bringing specialists from abroad, all legislative measures meant to fight the pandemic, specified Grindeanu, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.