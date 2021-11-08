PSD's Grindeanu: PSD decides to start negotiations with PNL, UDMR, minorities for new gov't

The National Political Bureau of PSD (Social Democratic Party) has decided to start negotiations with PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) and the minorities for creating a new government, the first deputy chair of the Social Democrats, Sorin Grindeanu, informed on Monday.

He added that they haven't discussed any political offices at the meeting of the PSD leadership.

Among the measures to be proposed by the PSD for the governing programme there will me massive testing and vaccination, restoring faith in authorities and bringing specialists from abroad, all legislative measures meant to fight the pandemic, specified Grindeanu, Agerpres informs.