PSD's Grindeanu: PSD will vote any motion reaching the plenary sitting

The lawmakers of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) will vote on any motion that reaches the plenary sitting of Parliament and invite the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, and the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, to discuss the text of the motion, PSD First Deputy Chair Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday.

"Yesterday, the PSD national chairman showed exactly the PSD line. We did not change our point of view. We will vote for any motion that reaches the plenary sitting. Secondly - we are inviting the others, what they did not do when it came to us, to come up for discussions on the text of the motion and for PSD to sign the motion, so that this government can go home," Grindeanu said at the Parliament House after a meeting of PSD lawmakers.

He explained that at the joint meeting of the standing bureaus there were "some accusations" between PNL and USR PLUS, "how they steal from each other," and said that the PSD officials in the standing bureaus are 8 out of a total of 26, so securing a meeting quorum does not depend on them, Agerpres informs.

Grindeanu pointed out that a motion of censure has to be tabled when its chances of succeeding are biggest.

"When are the biggest ones? When we have the 234 votes. (...) When USR resigns, it means that they have gone into opposition. The transition to the opposition means the coordination of certain political movements between USR and PSD. This attitude, in which we came up with a text and invited all the willing parties to come and sign our motion and discuss the text as well, was hit on the other side by fast forward action," he added.

Asked what PSD will do if the USR PLUS ministers resign from the government, Grindeanu said: "We are entering a different logic".

"We are waiting for them to do what they have been saying they will be doing for three days, resign," the PSD MP added.