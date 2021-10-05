PSD's head Ciolacu: Solution is technocratic government until early elections

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, reiterated on Monday evening, at private broadcaster Romania TV, that his party will not support a minority government, believing the solution to be a technocratic government until early elections.

He added that, in his opinion, early elections are the solution at this time and, until those occur, a technocratic government should be seated.

"At this time, the head of state, President Iohannis, must intervene and realize, admit the stupid things done, realize that we have an immense vulnerability, as a state, in regards to sovereignty and to everything. This government cannot continue. It must fall tomorrow," Marcel Ciolacu said.

Asked if he was sought by President Iohannis, Ciolacu denied it.

"No. We haven't heard each other in a long time. I assume he'll invite us to consultations," the PSD leader said.

He mentioned that the meeting of the National Standing Bureau of the PSD saw discussions on whether or not to attend the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Given that opinions were divided, a decision will be made after the vote on the censure motion, Ciolacu said.

According to him, the measures that the government installed after the motion should implement are: capping the price for energy, compensating bills paid by SMEs and consumers at the level of December 2020, subsidizing the price of thermal energy for consumers in the centralized system at the level of December 2020, applying the law of the vulnerable consumer, raising allowances for children, raising the minimum wage, raising pensions, managing the pandemic, and in regards to the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) - adoption of the implementation system and allotment of funds at the local level.