PSD's MP Gliga: I asked Minister of Defense to specify Romania's position on events on Ukrainian border

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP of Mures County, Dumitrita Gliga asked the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, to specify Romania's official position regarding the events on the Ukrainian border, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Today, I call on Mr. Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, Minister of National Defense, for an answer regarding our country's official and explicit position in relation to the worrying events on the Ukrainian border. Given that all news bulletins center on the official statements and positions of the states regarding the escalation of tensions in Ukraine, we, although we have a common border with Ukraine, are riparian on the Black Sea and we watch over the welfare of the over 400,000 Romanians living in the neighboring country, we continue to expect Romania's official position," Dumitrita Gliga told AGERPRES.

She said that according to public information, there were movements of Russian troops at the end of last week on the border with Ukraine and in the annexed Crimean peninsula and for this reason she asked the Minister of Defense for a series of answers.

"We look forward to the Minister's response to the following questions: Given Romania's historical past and proximity to possible conflict areas, what is the official and explicit position of our country in relation to these events? What measures should we officially adopt, as a NATO member state, in the event of an escalation of the conflict on the Russian-Ukrainian border?," the deputy added.