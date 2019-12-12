PSD's Nicolae: I ask Gov't to discard taking responsibility on entire draft law regarding Justice

Head of the Judicial Committee of the Senate and Social Democrat Serban Nicolae asks the Government to discard taking responsibility on the entire draft law regarding Justice.

"I submitted a standpoint through which I ask for the draft regarding Justice be discarded. All three points have solutions in the pending parliamentary procedure," Serban Nicolae told AGERPRES on Thursday.The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber gather on Thursday in joint successive meetings for the Government to take responsibility on three draft laws.According to the schedule, in the first joint meeting, the Government is to take responsibility for the draft law on some measures ensuring a good functioning of courts and Prosecutor's Offices attached to them in 2020, the second joint meeting is aimed at the draft law for the amendment and supplementation of some normative acts in the area of passenger transport and the third joint meeting regards the draft law on approving caps of some indicators specified within the fiscal-budget framework on 2020.