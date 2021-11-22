PSD's Oprea: Our party will have 9 ministries and Gov't Secretary General office

PSD (Social Democratic Party) spokesman Radu Oprea informed on Monday that the Social Democrats will have 9 ministries in the new Executive and the position of Secretary General of the Government, in rank of minister, agerpres reports.

"The proposed structure for the new Government was voted," Oprea told the press at the PSD headquarters after this party's National Political Council meeting.

The Social Democrats have the following ministries:The Ministry of FinanceThe Ministry of National DefenceThe Ministry of EconomyThe Ministry of Transport and InfrastructureThe Ministry of Agriculture and Rural DevelopmentThe Ministry of HealthThe Ministry of Labour and Social ProtectionThe Ministry of CultureThe Ministry of Youth and FamilyPSD will also have another position of minister, respectively the Secretary General of the Government, Oprea specified.