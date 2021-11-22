 
     
PSD's Oprea: Our party will have 9 ministries and Gov't Secretary General office

Radu Oprea

PSD (Social Democratic Party) spokesman Radu Oprea informed on Monday that the Social Democrats will have 9 ministries in the new Executive and the position of Secretary General of the Government, in rank of minister, agerpres reports.

"The proposed structure for the new Government was voted," Oprea told the press at the PSD headquarters after this party's National Political Council meeting.

The Social Democrats have the following ministries:
The Ministry of Finance
The Ministry of National Defence
The Ministry of Economy
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development
The Ministry of Health
The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection
The Ministry of Culture
The Ministry of Youth and Family

PSD will also have another position of minister, respectively the Secretary General of the Government, Oprea specified.

