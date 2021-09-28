PSD's vote of no confidence to be read Thursday, debate and vote - next Tuesday

The first vote of no confidence submitted in Parliament which will be debated and voted will be the one initiated by the PSD (Social Democratic Party).

The reunited Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate have decided on Tuesday that PSD's vote of no confidence will be read on Thursday, starting with 14:00, in the reunited plenum, following to be debated and voted next Tuesday, at 12:00.

For the vote of no confidence submitted by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance), the reunited Standing Bureaus have decided to wait for the Constitutional Court's decision's motivation regarding the complaint made by PM Florin Citu on the existence of a constitutional conflict between the Government and Parliament, Agerpres informs.