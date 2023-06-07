Public healthcare, social work establishments to go on Japanese-style strike.

The health workers' trade unionists will launch a Japanese-style strike today in the public healthcare and social work establishments, meaning they will not stop working, until their grievances are met, according to the Sanitas Federation, told Agerpres.

In a social media post, the federation says that the strikers will wear armbands or badges reading "SANITAS."

The strike will take place during the entire period of negotiations with the decision makers, until the trade unionists' grievances are met. Sanitas officials say that in case of the negotiations failing, the National Council of the federation will decide on the next steps.

The grievances of the trade unionists are: unfreezing hire in the public healthcare system; the implementation, in its entirety, of Law no. 153/2017 for all employees in the healthcare system; granting the basic pay to all employees; computing all bonuses against the pay being paid; computing the hourly rate for the on-call duty against the pay being paid; and computing the value of the meal vouchers against the national minimum gross pay.

Also requested is resuming talks over the uniform public pay bill following the principles established within the working group at the level of the Ministry of Health, which is said that secure the predictability of the income growth of each employee in the system, a correct and fair hierarchy of the employees in the system .