Public procurement, public – private partnership laws among gov’t priorities in Q2

The public procurement law, the public-private partnership law, the setting up of the Commerce Chamber of Romania, the creation of the state-aid scheme regarding the interest free 40,000 RON grants for the young, as well as the strengthening of the programme for the persons with disabilities are among the Romanian government's priorities on the second quarter of 2018, Prime minister Viorica Dancila told the private broadcaster Romania TV on Monday night.

"These are hard to accomplish laws, yet very necessary and asked for by the local authorities, I have to tell. We face a lot of barriers in the local communities' development, because each mayor has their own ruling programme they presented to their electorate for the respective community. Should the public procurement law is not altered, many will have no chance to fit in their programme (...) because there is this method: appeals over appeals that last way too much," said Dancila.She specified that another step the gov't is tabling for Q2 is aimed at the Commerce Chamber, mentioning that firstly it will focus on the agri-food produce, the project being subsequently extended to other fields, too.Viorica Dancila also stressed another priority for the second quarter: a piece of legislation to setting up the state aid scheme for the young to be granted interest free 40,000 RON loans."The loan could be for a small business. They could also buy a computer, pay an up-front sum of money for a house...Anything, to help the young to have a kick off when commencing their (adult, ed. n.) life," she explained.The Prime minister also referred to the making of a programme for the disabled, stressing that after talks with the field's associations' representatives, as many as 47 issues were identified.Dancila added that in Q2 the sociological research will be finalised to identify the solutions to the health system's issues. And, based on these researches, the draft of the Health Law will be carries out by year-end.As for the education, Viorica Dancila talked about a more important part given to the dual tuition, and about the support, through scholarships and boarding spots, given to the students who complete the high school in the rural areas and start a faculty.