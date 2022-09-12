Public readings, theater performances, concerts at international poetry festival and book fair, starting Monday

The 11th edition of the National Poetry Book Fair and the 12th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB) started on Monday, and will end on September 18, informs Bucharest City Hall (PMB).

The event organized by the National Museum of Romanian Literature includes public readings, film screenings, visual art exhibitions, recitals by famous actors, theater performances, music concerts, performances and experimental digital art and new media progarmmes.

As many as 35 poets from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Great Britain, the Republic of Moldova, Peru, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Turkey and Hungary and 85 poets from Romania will give public readings.

There will be meetings with publishers and translators from Bulgaria, Italy and Greece, fine art and photography exhibitions will be opened, documentary films will be screened, classical, jazz and folk music concerts will be organized. There will also be no shortage of recitals by actors.

"At this year's edition, new events were introduced, among which the most important is Jeudi de la Francophonie, dedicated to the celebration of poetry, culture and values of Francophonie, an event carried out in partnership with the Francophone University Agency, the Central and Eastern Europe regional office - AUF ECO, the Group of Francophone Embassies, Delegations and Institutions in Romania accredited to Bucharest (GADIF), the Embassy of France in Romania and the French Institute," transmits PMB.

This edition brings two novel events, the evenings dedicated to the best debut volumes of the last two years, as well as to feminist poetry.

The most representative publishing houses that publish poetry are invited to organize book launches and debates at the 11th edition of the National Poetry Book Fair.