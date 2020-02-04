Q4 2019 new passenger car registrations in Romania advance to 38,657

The number of new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport in Romania increased by 1.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2019, to 38,657, and the number of new registrations of commercial vehicles decreased by 3.9%, to 9,109, both against Q4 2018, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, the share of new road vehicles for the transport of passengers was 24.7% of the total number of new registrations of road vehicles for the transport of passengers and the share of new road vehicles for the transport of goods was 33.4% of the total number of new registrations of road vehicles for the transport of goods.

In Q4 2019, compared with Q4 2018, new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport posted increases in the categories: mopeds and motorcycles (27.3%) and automobiles (1.2%). In the bus and minibus category, the number of new registrations decreased by 32.6%.

During the same period, 38,657 registrations of new road vehicles for passenger transport (24.7% of the total) were reported, with 37,513 registrations of new automobiles, namely 24.5% of the total number of new road vehicle registrations.

Regarding the new registration of road vehicles for the transport of goods, there was an increase in the category of trailers and semi-trailers, by 9.9%, and decreases in the categories: tractors, by 14.3%, and trucks (including special purpose road motor vehicles) 8.1% from Q4 2018.

In Q4 2019, 9,109 registrations of new commercial road vehicles were reported, accounting for 33.4% of the total.

The new registrations of road vehicles in Q4 2019 recorded y-o-y decreases in the vehicles for the transport of passengers, by 7.3%, and by 8.4% in the vehicles for the transport of goods.

New road vehicle registrations comprise new vehicles, including leased vehicles, as well as imported used vehicles, classified according to EU categories. The data does not include re-registrations due to the change of owner following the sale of the vehicle, trams and trolleybuses, military vehicles, agricultural trailers and residential vehicles. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)