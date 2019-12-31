Quarterly reference index for consumer loans down to 2.36pct per year

The consumer credit reference index (CCRI), regulated by Government Emergency Ordinance 19/2019, has dropped to 2.36pct per year, from 2.66pct, the one published three months ago, according to data announced on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The current CCRI is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the third quarter of 2019.

The National Bank of Romania published for the first time, on May 2, 2019, the quarterly consumer loan reference index, regulated by art. II and III of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 19/2019, this initially having the value of 2.36pct per year. The index was calculated as an arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of the interbank transactions in the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to the data published by the National Bank of Romania, the ROBOR interbank offered index at 3 months, according to which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest is calculated, stood on Tuesday at 3.18pct per year, and ROBOR at 6 months remained at 3.24 pct.