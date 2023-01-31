Radio Romania Cultural launches second edition of Prayer for Peace project

Radio Romania Cultural announces the launch of the second edition of the Ruga Pentru Pace / Prayer for Peace project, as part of the Life in a Suitcase campaign, by which it calls for solidarity, empathy and compassion towards the tragedy of the war in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"One year after the start of the war, dozens of cultural institutions in Romania will broadcast simultaneously with the Radio Romania stations, on Saturday, February 25, at 19:00, a fragment read by Ana Blandiana from the novel Internat, signed by the Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan: "One day, after waking up, you see that something is burning outside. You didn't light that fire. But you too have to put it out," Radio Romania reported on Tuesday.

Considered one of the most impressive books about the war in Donbas, Internat is a Bildungsroman that takes place against the background of the war and emphasizes its consequences.

The well-known Ukrainian writer has been in his hometown, Kharkiv, since the beginning of the war, where he supports the Ukrainian army as a volunteer.

The poet Ana Blandiana, a symbol of Romanian freedom, transmitted, a year ago, the first call for peace through a short fragment from the preface of the book Last Witnesses by Svetlana Alexievich, a writer born in Ukraine and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.