Radu Drăguşin a înscris un gol pentru Genoa - VIDEO

Radu Pop
looksport.ro
radu dragusin

Fotbalistul echipei Genoa, Radu Drăguşin, a înscris un gol în meciul câştigat, sâmbătă, pe teren propriu, scor 2-0, în faţa formaţiei Perugia, în etapa a 33-a a ligii secunde din Italia, conform news.ro.

Drăguşin a marcat în minutul 69. Primul gol al gazdelor a fost înscris de Frendrup ’41. Radu Drăguşin a jucat pe toată durata partidei. Tot la Genoa, George Puşcaş a fost rezervă.

 

 

 

stiripesurse.ro
