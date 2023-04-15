Radu Drăguşin a înscris un gol pentru Genoa - VIDEO

Fotbalistul echipei Genoa, Radu Drăguşin, a înscris un gol în meciul câştigat, sâmbătă, pe teren propriu, scor 2-0, în faţa formaţiei Perugia, în etapa a 33-a a ligii secunde din Italia, conform news.ro.

Drăguşin a marcat în minutul 69. Primul gol al gazdelor a fost înscris de Frendrup ’41. Radu Drăguşin a jucat pe toată durata partidei. Tot la Genoa, George Puşcaş a fost rezervă.

GOOOOOL RADU DRAGUSIN



4th goal of the season, powerful header to secure even more Genoa's place in the promotion race! 21 years old and in the form of his life.