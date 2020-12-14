Raed Arafat, on holidays: Respecting rules and limiting mobility to the maximum

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State Raed Arafat, recommended, for the holidays to follow, the observance of sanitary rules and the limitation to the maximum of mobility and meetings with people we do not regularly meet, according to AGERPRES.

"From the point of view of the holidays that follow, the clear advice is to respect the rules and to limit to the maximum mobility and contact, especially with the people with whom we do not live and we do not have regular contact all the time, wearing a mask," Raed Arafat told private broadcaster Antena 3 on Sunday.

According to him, the signals received after the quarantine of some localities are "positive", as the rate is decreasing.

"We have, at this moment, different situations. We have areas that are at over an incidence of 3 per thousand, we have areas between 1.5 and 3 per thousand, localities and even counties. We have areas that are under quarantine at the moment, localities that are due to come out, if it [ed.n., infection rate] goes down to a satisfactory level. The signals based on the quarantine that has been enforced are positive, in most of the localities quarantined 14, 21, 27 days or even 30 days ago, they are already coming out of quarantine, because they have reached a level below 5, after they started with 10-11 (...) We continue with the measures that were imposed. (...) The only measure that was not extended was the closure of the agri-food markets," explained Raed Arafat.

Referring to the quarantine of some localities in Ilfov, Raed Arafat said: "Ilfov is still under our monitoring. There is a more special situation, because it is on the border with Bucharest. It is a little harder to control the situation there."