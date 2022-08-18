Raed Arafat takes part in first take-off of Black Hawk emergency response helicopter in Poland

The Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Dr. Raed Arafat, and the General Inspector of the General Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Air Flotilla General Catalin-Paul Dache, attended the first takeoff of the Black Hawk helicopter for interventions in Poland on Thursday in emergency situations, six such aircraft will arrive in Romania.

"On August 18, the head of the DSU, Dr. Raed Arafat, together with the general inspector of the General Aviation Inspectorate of the MAI, air flotilla general Catalin-Paul Dache, made a working visit to Poland, at the invitation of the manufacturing company of medium-heavy Black Hawk helicopters for interventions in emergency situations, which will provide Romania with 6 such aircraft, according to the framework agreement signed in 2021," DSU announces.

The main objective of the visit was to witness the first take-off of the Black Hawk emergency intervention helicopter, i.e. the first test carried out by such an aircraft designed and designed for the purpose of saving human lives in complex situations.

At the same time, during the visit, the technical characteristics, as well as the functions held by these aircraft, were presented in detail, which, once entered into the equipment of the General Aviation Inspectorate of the MAI, will contribute to increasing the quality of response in emergency situations and offering a quality service, at high standards, to all citizens, DSU informs.

Also, aspects were discussed, related to the stage of the project regarding the delivery of the 6 aircraft, which are currently being manufactured.

At the same time, during the meeting, discussions were held for a possible signing regarding the purchase of another helicopter (the seventh medium-heavy Black Hawk helicopter), which would be intended for several types of interventions specific to the attributions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The details regarding the signing of the subsequent contract for the purchase of the seventh medium-heavy helicopter, also through non-reimbursable European funds, will be discussed in the following period.

According to DSU, considering the state-of-the-art equipment of the aircraft, the personnel of the IGAv structures have already completed a training course in the United States of America, thus completing the theoretical courses and simulator training. At the same time, staff training will continue with practical tests, in order to familiarize them with the specific technique.

"We remind you that, during the last year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs through the Department for Emergency Situations and the structures under coordination - IGSU and IGAv - managed to conclude firm contracts for the delivery of equipment and intervention techniques in emergency situations that exceed in the amount of 400 million euros, financed in proportion to 85% from non-reimbursable EU funds. This certifies the continuous concern that the Department for Emergency Situations has for the purpose of increasing and consolidating the quality of the national integrated emergency system," the quoted source specifies.

On November 9, 2021, through the VISION 2020 Project within the Large Infrastructure Operational Program, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as the project leader, and the General Aviation Inspectorate, as a partner, signed a framework agreement in the amount of approximately 270 million euros without VAT, which ensures, in the first stage, the financing of 6 new generation Black Hawk utility helicopters.

The helicopters will be configured for land operations and maritime operations, and the technical equipment will allow complex identification and recognition actions to be carried out in the field, fire-fighting actions, search-rescue actions, personal evacuation, personal and material transport, medical assistance for multiple victims and evacuation.

AGERPRES