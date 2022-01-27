Rafila: COVID-19 test centers will only operate at weekends

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, announced that, starting next week, the COVID-19 test centers in Bucharest will operate only at weekends, noting that during the week the testing can be done in family doctors' offices.

"We will expand the test centers that we started in Bucharest last weekend, we will expand them country-wide, so that patients can get tested at weekends, when they do not have family doctors. It is about only about symptomatic patients who register on the platform of the Public Health Directorates," Rafila said before the Government meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.

He said that in Bucharest about 4,000 tests a day have been reached, noting that the centers will operate only at weekends.